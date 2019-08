Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/23)

Structure Fire

At 3:18 p.m. a fire was reported at 67 B NE 20 Road.

Theft

At 10:46 p.m. a theft was reported at 102 SW 6 Avenue.

8/24

Hemorrhage / Lacerations

At 12:59 a.m. hemorrhage / lacerations were reported at 409 NE Chisholm Trl.

Stroke

At 6:14 p.m. a stroke was reported at 852 NW 105 Road in Olmitz.

8/25

Storm Damage

At 10:30 a.m. storm damage was reported in the 800 block of W. Barton County Rd.