Carry-over budgets for CKCC and Juvenile Services

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Every year, Central Kansas Community Corrections is required to submit a plan of how they will spend money they receive from offenders. Last year, CKCC collected just under $20,000 in offender fees and had a positive balance of roughly $50,000. The carry-over reimbursement for Fiscal Year 2020 is $69,972.28.

CKCC Director Amy Boxberger says the shortfall in the Department of Corrections grant this year is going to push this money to be used for operating expenses.

“Our average daily population continues to grow, and the needs continue to grow,” said Boxberger. “Our best defense for that, is our officers doing their job and influencing the positive change.”

Boxberger said last year, the carry-over was used for equipment or specialized training.

“We go through these slim years, look for other grant opportunities, and move forward,” Boxberger added.

The Kansas Department of Corrections also provided the opportunity for agencies to apply for Behavioral Health funding to support services. CKCC was allocated $27,746.85.

“We’ve entered into an agreement with the Center of Counseling to assist with our cognitive behavioral classes we have two times a week,” Boxberger said. “We also have another contract employee that this helps fund.”

Juvenile Services received approval of their Fiscal Year 2020 Carry-over Budget. This includes $46,588.29 from Core programming and $10,379 from Immediate Intervention for a total of $56,967.29. The Core Programming will be used to fund contractual services, training for additional Evidence Based curriculum, supplies, and equipment to include computer upgrades.

Per KDOC, Immediate Intervention funds can only be used for evidence-based curriculum and incentives or referrals to outside services for youth.