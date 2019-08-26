Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/23 – 8/25)

8/23

BOOKED: Kimberly Trimmer of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant case for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Melody Simpson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $756 cash only or 27 days in jail. Barton County District Court warrants all for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Jose Torres of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for serve sentence to serve 60 days.

BOOKED: Tina Creamer on serve sentence.

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,282.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Kaylee Eckart of Salina on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $533.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Hooter Perez on BTDC warrant for FTA with bond set the amount of $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Candice Johnson on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC order to report.

BOOKED: Chester Walker on Rush County District Court for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas on order for sentencing for Great Bend Municipal Court docket.

BOOKED: Cheslea Purcell on CKCC order for incarceration for BTDC case.

BOOKED: Tiffany Umphrey on Dickinson County District Court warrant for FTA, bond set at $300 cash only.

RELEASED: Tyler Schwager on BTDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Krystal on OR bond $10,000 per Judge Hipp.

RELEASED: Morgan Krankenberg on OR bond $25,000 per Judge Hipp.

RELEASED: Scott Miller on Hoisington Municipal Court case for battery DV with an 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Kaylee Eckart of Salina on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $533 cash only.

RELEASED: Hooter Perez on BTDC warrant for FTA after posting $200 cash.

RELEASED: Michael Stacey of Larned on BTDC case for felony theft and criminal damage to property, bond posted of $5,000.

RELEASED: Matthew Grandclair of Hoisington on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, posted a bond of $1,282.50 cash only.

8/24

BOOKED: Kimberly McHenry of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Raul Acevedo-Rivera of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Derek Muller of Ellinwood for driving while suspended with a bond of $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brandi L. Milford on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Tiffany Umphrey on Dickinson County District Court warrant for FTA after posting a $300 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Kimberly McHenry of Great Bend for failure to appear, GBMC warrant with $500 surety.

RELEASED: Shayla Richmeier posted $460.25 bond on Pawnee County warrant.

RELEASED: Raul Aceveda-Rivera on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Derek Muller of Ellinwood for driving while suspended case, posted a bond of $500.

8/25

BOOKED: Dylan Lemieux of Holyrood on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Cory Bradley of New Mexico on BTDC case.

BOOKED: Jerome Koett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for attempted murder in the 2nd degree, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated endangerment of a child x6, battery, criminal threat, and aggravated assault with a bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesus Lujan of Ellinwood Municipal Court case for driving while suspended and failure to stop at stop sign with a bond of $1,000.

RELEASED: Jesus Alfredo Lujan on Ellinwood Municipal Court case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BCDC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Curtis J. Rosas on GBMC case with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cheslea Purcell of Great Bend for time served.

RELEASED: Chester Walker on Rush County District Court case with a serve sentence.