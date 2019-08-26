Barton County getting a final round of computer updates for 2019

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Barton County received eight bids to update desktop computers throughout several departments, and none of the local bids were close to being the lowest. In fact, Barton County Network Administrator Dereck Hollingshead says the local bid was approximately 25-percent higher than the lowest bid.

Commissioners approved the bid from CDI Technologies of $12,456.50 to purchase 14 computers.

“They are the standard specs we had last year and again this year,” Hollingshead said. “We reviewed all the bids and everyone met the specs we provided for the bid process.”

Extended support for Microsoft Windows 7 ends January 2020. Hollingshead mentioned it is prudent to plan for computer replacement at this time. The last of the updates for 2019, will upgrade the replacements with Windows 10.