Barton County Emergency Management seeking federal money

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) program. The EMPG program provides funding to assist states and local governments in developing and carrying out emergency programs.

“It’s a federal pass-through program,” said Barton County Emergency Management Director Amy Miller. “The federal government awards the money to the state. The state then takes applications and allocates the money.”

The grant Barton County received last year from the EMPG was $24,634 and in 2017 it was worth $27,766. Miller says the number fluctuates from year to year depending on how many counties apply and how much money is given to the state.

The money is earmarked for emergency programs’ planning, sustaining critical capabilities, and developing and maintaining a training plan.

Barton County Commissioners approved submitting the application process.