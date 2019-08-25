Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Texas man traveled to Kansas for sex with 15-year-old

by

WICHITA, KAN. – A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison for taking a Hutchinson, Kan., girl across state lines for sex, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Carmona -photo Butler Co.

Juan Carlos Carmona, 37, Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of traveling from Texas to Kansas to have sex with a minor and one count of transporting a minor from Kansas to Texas to have sex with her.

In his plea, Carmona admitted that in mid-2017 he began communicating over the internet with a minor female. In April 2018, he traveled from Houston to Hutchinson, Kan., to meet the 15-year-old. His purpose was to obtain a hotel room and to have sex with the girl. After doing so, he returned to Houston.

In May 2018, Carmona returned to Kansas and picked up the 15-year-old girl. He transported her to Houston, where he intended to have sex with her.