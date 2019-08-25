Sheriff: Sausage plant in Kansas evacuated after fire

JACKSON COUNTY — Authorities are working to determine the cause of fire at sausage plant in Kansas.

Just before 2p.m. Saturday, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a report of a fire at the Banner Creek, LLC /Johnsonville Sausage Plant in the 600 Block of East 4th Street in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

The Holton Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, the Holton Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished. Traffic on 4th Street near the plant was diverted for a short period. The extent of damage to the facility is not yet available.