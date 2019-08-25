More state funding means more raises for Great Bend teachers

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Going inside the numbers from USD 428’s approved budget for the 2019-2020 school year, the charts show the Great Bend school district gave teachers an across the board raise of 4.5 percent. The district was able to give raises despite the mill levy remaining nearly flat from the previous year.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says Great Bend received more money from the state this school year.

“We have an increase in per-pupil funding from the state,” said Popp. “That should allow us to have more money to pay for raises. The issue always with that is if we have a decline in students, but Great Bend has been steady for a long time.”

USD 428’s per pupil revenue will be $15,292 in 2019-2020, while the per-pupil spending will be roughly $13,000.

Great Bend’s annual payroll is budgeted at $37 million. Classroom instruction is 70 percent of the expenses for the new budget.

USD 428’s mill levy for 2019-2020 is 41.306, compared to last year’s rate of 41.301.

“We always put out what we’re budgeting than what we actually spend,” Popp said. “Like any good budget, you want to spend less than what you budget.”

70 percent of the school’s budget comes from state funding, 20 percent from local funding, and 10 percent from federal funding.