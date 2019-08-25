Kansas man admits driving getaway car during KFC robbery

TOPEKA —A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to driving a getaway car during a fast-food restaurant robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Justin Alexander McClelland, 32, Topeka, pleaded guilty one count of aiding and abetting bank robbery. In his plea, McClelland admitted he drove a co-defendant to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant where a co-defendant committed the robbery. Then McClelland drove the co-defendant away from the robbery.

Co-defendant Joshua Musgraves, 26, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to robbery and is set for sentencing Oct. 7.

McClelland is set for sentencing Nov. 5. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of three years in federal prison.