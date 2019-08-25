Great Bend Post

Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, August 25th


1720 Riviera Dr, Great Bend
Price: $399,900
1:00P-3:00P
MPIRE Realty
3500 23rd St, Great Bend
Price: $184,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
5948 16th St Terrace, Great Bend
Price: $179,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
1411 10th St, Great Bend
Price: $150,000
1:00P-2:30P
Results Realty
32 NE 20 Rd, Great Bend
Price: $149,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
1101 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $89,900
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
5209 Ridgeway Dr, Great Bend
Price: $73,000
1:30P-3:00P
Burton Real Estate
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!