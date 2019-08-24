Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six scoreless innings, Marcell Ozuna homered and drove in three runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-3. The Cardinals moved back into first place in the NL Central, one-half game ahead of the Chicago Cubs, who lost to Washington earlier Friday. The Cardinals have won five of six and 11 of 14. The Rockies lost for the fourth time in five games and fell to 18-37 since June 21. Flaherty allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brad Hand bounced back from his recent struggles to record his 30th save, Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-1. The All-Star closer, who had blown three consecutive saves, gave up a leadoff single to Alex Gordon in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Cheslor Cuthbert bounced into a double play, extending his hitless streak to 0 for 39, and Bubba Starling grounded out to end the game.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Having last season’s opener washed out by weather set Iowa State back in 2018. This season, the Cyclones couldn’t have asked for a better start. No. 21 Iowa State opens play Aug. 31 at home against Northern Iowa. The Cyclones then get a weekend off before hosting 20th-ranked Iowa on Sept. 14.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There is an unusual name game going on in the University of Kansas football program. There’s Miles Kendrick and Miles Fallin. There is also Manny Miles and Ben Miles. Throw in new coach Les Miles and you have miles and miles of Miles in Lawrence these days.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State hasn’t announced a starting quarterback and coach Mike Gundy will not reveal his plans for the position before the Cowboys’ season opener next Friday night at Oregon State. Both redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders and Hawaii grad transfer Dru Brown have been competing for the job since the spring, and both have performed well. Both will likely see action.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA has granted immediately eligibility to West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan. Ryan is a sophomore who transferred to West Virginia from Temple in May. The 6-foot-4 Ryan had 12 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown as a freshman at Temple.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) _ Justin Thomas was the FedEx Cup leader late in the second round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Thomas was 3 under through 16 holes today, putting him 13 under as he seeks to win the FedEx bonus. Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) was one shot back and two ahead of Rory McIlroy, both with two holes left in their round.

UNDATED (AP) _ Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says Cam Newton has a mid-foot sprain and he’s “cautiously optimistic” the quarterback will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Newton injured his left foot while trying to avoid a sack during the first quarter of Thursday’s preseason loss at New England. The 2015 league MVP left the stadium in a walking boot and didn’t address the media before boarding the team bus.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) _ Sean Clifford has won Penn State’s quarterback competition and will start the season opener against Idaho on Aug. 31. Clifford was expected to win the starting job after longtime backup Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State following spring practice. Clifford had been battling freshman Will Levis for the spot. He completed all five of his passes last season for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a school-record 95-yarder against Kent State.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Wisconsin football officials say the NCAA has restored receiver Quintez Cephus’ eligibility following his sexual assault acquittal. Cephus was suspended from the team in August 2018 after prosecutors charged him with sexually assaulting two women in his apartment the preceding April. The university expelled him earlier this year before he finished the spring semester, but a jury acquitted him of the charges this month.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ A person familiar with the decision says the Los Angeles Lakers intend to sign center Dwight Howard once he finalizes his buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies. He will be the ostensible replacement for DeMarcus Cousins, who tore a knee ligament one month after signing with the Lakers as a free agent. Howard spent one infamous season with the Lakers, with Kobe Bryant and coach Mike D’Antoni before spurning the club as a free agent in the summer of 2013.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 11 San Diego 0

Final N-Y Yankees 10 L-A Dodgers 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1

Final Cleveland 4 Kansas City 1

Final Chi White Sox 8 Texas 3

Final Houston 5 L-A Angels 4

Final Detroit 9 Minnesota 6

Final Seattle 7 Toronto 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 9 Chi Cubs 3

Final Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2

Final Milwaukee 6 Arizona 1

Final St. Louis 8 Colorado 3

Final Miami 19 Philadelphia 11

Final Atlanta 2 N-Y Mets 1 (14 Innings)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Tampa Bay 13 Cleveland 12

Final Buffalo 24 Detroit 20