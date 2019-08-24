Remarks of Kan. man accused of shooting at police not admissible

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A judge won’t allow prosecutors to use statements that a Lawrence man made to police after he was accused of shooting at officers because he had asked for an attorney before he made them.

Douglas County Judge James McCabria ruled in favor of 35-year-old Abdul Jalil Hussein on Wednesday. Hussein is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

The charges stem from a June 2018 incident in which Hussein allegedly used an ax to chop through his mother’s front door while armed with a pistol. He then drove back to his own home a few blocks away, where he is accused of exchanging gunfire with a Lawrence police officer.

The detectives who questioned him were from Johnson County.