National Sorghum Producers notes

MFP Update

Signup for the second round of the Market Facilitation Program continues in some counties; however, most offices are waiting on software updates which are not expected for another week. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has started to make several payments and hopefully software updates will be available soon and more can get signed up. This is still a fluid situation, so if you have questions or encounter difficulties, we would like to hear from you. Members can reach out with questions to 800-658-9808. Small Refinery Exemptions Under Review

Earlier this month the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an additional 31 small refinery exemptions. The waivers disrupt demand for commodities and place additional concerns on ethanol producers. In fact, the largest U.S. ethanol producer, POET, said Tuesday its Indiana plant will be forced to idle due to the waivers. The news was not well received by the agriculture industry, (you can read NSP’s statement on the matter on our website). On Monday, USDA and White House officials met for nearly two hours where President Trump asked his officials to come up with solutions to help resolve the growing anxiety from producers. National Sorghum Producers will continue to advocate for farmer and ethanol friendly policies as solutions to the exemptions are considered. You Can Be a Winner!

National Sorghum Producers encourages growers across the Sorghum Belt to enter the sorghum yield contest. The NSP yield contest gives us the opportunity to recognize growers for their yield achievements and highlight crop quality across the nation. Winners will have the opportunity to travel to Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas, and will be recognized at the annual NSP yield contest awards reception. Enter online at SorghumGrowers.com where more information about the contest can be found. China Trade Uncertainty Lingers

According to AgriPulse, China issued a new warning earlier today in regard to the U.S. threat of new tariffs beginning Sept. 1. Chinese spokesman Gao Feng told reporters China would rather not see escalations in tariffs, but they are willing to counter measure the U.S. plan to add additional tariffs on Chinese imports. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese officials last week and the Trump administrations hopes to continue discussions in Washington, D.C., in September. Crop Update

By August 18, seventy-five percent of the nation’s sorghum acreage had reached the heading stage, 11 percentage points behind last year and 8 points behind the five-year average. Thirty-one percent of sorghum was at or beyond the coloring stage by August 18, 14 percentage points behind last year and 12 points behind average. By August 18, twenty-one percent of the nation’s sorghum was mature, two percentage points behind last year and five points behind average. On August 18, sixty-five percent of the nation’s sorghum was rated in good to excellent condition, one percentage point below the previous week but 16 points above the same time last year. Sorghum in the Spotlight:

Agribusiness News Hour – KGNC

Forage Sorghum Field Tour Set Sept. 4 Near Bushland – AgriLife Today Upcoming Sorghum Events

Aug. 26 Export Sorghum – Grapevine, TX

Sept. 2 Labor Day – Office Closed

Sept. 4 Olton Agriculture Awareness Day – Olton, TX

Sept. 9 Sorghum Field Day – Trenton, NE

Sept. 18-19 Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Producer Workshops For a full view of calendar events, visit the NSP website calendar. Market News – To view this week’s Gulf export grain report, click here. About Sorghum Notes

Sorghum Notes is a publication of the National Sorghum Producers. NSP represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry from coast to coast through education and legislative and regulatory representation.