Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

August 26, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, August 19, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: Barton County Desktop Computers:

-Extended support for Microsoft Windows 7 ends January, 2020. It is prudent to plan for computer replacement at this time. As such, the County issued a Request for Proposal for the purchase of 14 computers. After reviewing bids, the Information Technology Department recommends that the CDI Technologies bid of $12,456.50 be accepted. Dereck Hollingshead, Network Administrator/ IT Service Technician, will provide details.

B. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Memorial Parks Advisory Committee:

-The Memorial Parks Advisory Committee is charged with advising and assisting the Commission regarding the care and maintenance of the Barton County Owned and Operated Memorial Parks and Cemetery. With not less than five, nor more than seven members, there is one position open, terming in July, 2023. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will provide details.

C. EMERGENCY RISK MANAGEMENT: Fiscal Year 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant Program:

-The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program. The EMPG Program provides funding to assist states and local governments in developing and carrying out emergency management programs. Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, will provide details on the grant application.

D. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: CKCC Revised Budget for Behavioral Health Funding:

-The Kansas Department of Correction (KDOC) provided the opportunity for agencies to apply for Behavioral Health funding to support services to lower revocation rates. CKCC was allocated $22,746.85 of their request. A revised budget has been prepared that reflects changes in programming for behavioral health planning and vouchers for indigent offenders. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, will provide details.

E. JUVENILE SERVICES: Fiscal Year 2020 Carry-Over Budget:

-Juvenile Services seeks approval of the Fiscal Year 2020 Carry-over Budget. This includes $46,588.29 from Core programming and $10,379.00 from Immediate Intervention for a total of $56,967.29. If approved, monies from the Core Programming will be used to fund contractual services (on call / transporters), training for additional Evidence Based curriculum, supplies and equipment to include required computers upgrades. Per Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Immediate Intervention funds can only be used for evidence-based curriculum, incentives or referrals to outside services for youth. Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director, will provide details.

F. REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: ADA Improvements to the Health Department:

-Barton County accepted proposals for certain Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements at the Health Department until July 31, 2019. Improvements to be made include the relocation / removal of one wall and two doors. The Health Department has secured grant funding in the amount of $12,500.00 for the project. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse, 1400 Main, Conference Room, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

-The Commission has been invited to attend the 123rd Annual Labor Day parade in Hoisington. The annual celebration begins on Friday, August 30, 2019, and concludes on Monday, September 2, 2019. This year’s theme is “The Stars of Hoisington”.

-County business offices will be closed in observance of the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, September 2, 2019. The Health Department, the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Landfill will also be closed. Emergency services will be in normal operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

August 26, 2019

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Program Needs – Levi Morris, County Attorney

9:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

10:15 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

10:45 a.m. – Program Update – Sara Martinz, Barton County Conservation District

11:00 a.m. – The Commission may tour the Rosewood ecycle facility located at 2200 Main, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that the Commissioners will not return to the Courthouse for business purposes.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, is scheduled for August 29, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.