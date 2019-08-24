KBI: 2 suspects in custody after stabbing in NW Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Goodland Police Department are investigating a stabbing incident in Goodland.

According to a media release from the KBI, just after 1:30a.m. Saturday, the Goodland Police were notified of a stabbing incident at 1502 Caldwell Avenue in Goodland.

Upon arrival, they discovered Joseph Bradley, age 26, had received multiple stab wounds. His injuries are serious and he remains in critical condition.

Two individuals associated with this incident were arrested. David Jones, age 37, was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail on aggravated battery charges. Joseph Killips, age 37, was arrested and booked into the Sherman County Jail on battery charges.