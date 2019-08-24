Fatal house fire in Ellis under investigation

ELLIS COUNTY —A fatal house fire in the 300 block of Monroe in Ellis Saturday afternoon was under investigation as multiple agencies were on the scene early Saturday evening.

One person was confirmed to have died in the fire.

“That’s all the information we have right now,” said Ellis police chief Taft Yates.

The Ellis fire department, Ellis County fire department, Ellis police, Ellis county sheriff and Hays police assisted at the scene.

The State Fire Marshall’s office was investigating around 7:30 p.m.