Barton Volleyball sets high expectations heading into 2019

The Barton Community College volleyball program enters into a new era under first year Head Coach Alan Segal, as the program looks to take the next step up the conference ladder heading into the 2019 season.

Coach Segal and the Cougar volleyball team returns eight key pieces, while adding four incoming freshmen and one sophomore transfer.

After finishing third in the conference standings at 22-15 in 2018, posting the programs second best record since the 2011 season, the Cougars will count heavily on all four returning All-Conference/All-Region VI individuals from last season.

“We definitely have the talent to do great things this season,” stated Segal. “As a new coach all I can ask is for the players to be bought-in to the process. The excitement, energy and drive they have portrayed in practice so far shows that they believe in what we can accomplish and I cannot wait for the season to get underway.”

Leading the front line for the Cougars is returning first team All-Conference/All Region VI sophomore, Migle Mazurkeviciute. The Kaunas, Lithuania, native led the way in her freshman season producing 349 kills averaging 2.86 kills per set and recorded thirteen double-doubles acquiring a squad second best 347 digs.

Sophomore middle hitter, Rayanne de Oliveira returns after leading the conference in assisted blocks (118) recording the program’s fifth best single season effort. The native of Pocos de Caldas, Brazil, also finished second amongst her conference foes in blocker per set (1.22) and total blocks (134).

Defensive specialist Karina de Oliveira and middle blocker Mackenzie Pease return to the program after earning postseason honors last season. Oliveira protected the back line a season ago recording 392 digs, while Pease put up a team second best 13 solo blocks and 79 assisted which was 11th best in conference

Other notable returning sophomores include Agnieksa Paskevic, Lacey Mitchell, and Eduarda Souza.

Barton opens the 2019 season Friday in Beatrice, Nebraska, taking part in the RKP Invite. The Cougars open play at 1:00 p.m. against Hawkeye Community College with a 5:00 p.m. match against Division II 11th ranked Northeast Community College rounding out the first day. Barton will get two more matches on the court on Saturday in a 10:00 a.m. first serve against Southeastern Community College before a 2:00 p.m. tango with Southwestern Community College.

The Cougars will then head to the southwest for six matches taking place in Arizona.

Barton’s conference opener is also the first chance for home fans to see the ’19 Cougars as Dodge City Community College comes to the Barton Gym on Wednesday, September 11.