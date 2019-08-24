A few of the goals from Great Bend’s future Strategic Plan

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Last February, the City of Great Bend started their strategic planning to define the Great Bend City Council’s priorities going forward in the next three to five years. For just under $11,000, consultant Austin Peters Group from Overland Park helped facilitate the process.

City Administrator Kendal Francis noted the process started with one-on-one meetings with councilmembers and department heads.

“This process also included three separate community stakeholder groups and a citizen survey all aimed at eliciting input fro the development of this multi-year plan,” Francis said.

The first goal in the approved strategic plan is economic development. The objectives are to reconsider a retail recruitment proposal, create economic development incentive guidelines for new and existing businesses, and collaborate with city partners to develop a plan to improve city-wide public transportation to include Barton Community College.

Under infrastructure, the plan calls for a long-term plan to address storm water runoff and collection issues.

“The efforts culminated in April with city council and staff meeting with the facilitator for a two-day retreat to develop a draft,” said Francis. “Since that time, there has been refining to the draft and presented again to the council at the July 15th work session.”

The community appearance goal lists objectives of constructing welcoming signs at the city’s entrances, understand housing needs, and developing a neighborhood cleanup program to improve and beautify the city.

Under public safety, the city wants to focus on proactive initiatives to engage citizens, enhance the community’s perception and reduce crime, plan for funding the construction of a new police building, and a plan to purchase an 800 MHz radio system.

A few of the objectives within the quality of life and amenities goal include a plan for a lighting replacement at Veteran’s Memorial Park, concrete replacement of the dragstrip, basketball courts at Brit Spaugh Park, upgrades to baseball and softball fields, a bike-share program, and expanding recreational usage of the Arkansas River.