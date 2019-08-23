Woman injured in crash August 16 in Kansas has died

DOUGLAS COUNTY—A woman injured in an accident just before 4p.m. August 16 in Douglas County has died.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kathy L. Robbins, 59, Independence, Mo., was westbound on U.S. 40 just south of 1802 Road driving erratically.

The vehicle left the roadway traveling through the west ditch and struck a tree.

EMS transported Robbins to KU Medical Center where she died Wednesday, according to the KHP. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.