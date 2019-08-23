Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.