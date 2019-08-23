Sen. Moran announces 2019 Kansas Conservation Tour

From U.S. Senator Jerry Moran’s Office…

What: U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today announced that he will hold his 2019 Conservation Tour to see conservation efforts in Kansas at work on Wednesday, September 4. Chief of the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service Matthew Lohr will join Sen. Moran on this year’s tour, which is based in Northeast, Kan.

Since coming to Congress, Sen. Moran has regularly held Conservation Tours across Kansas to meet with conservation leaders and observe their practices firsthand. This year’s tour, the 14th that Sen. Moran has held, will include discussions about a variety of conservation practices important to the Kansas agriculture industry, including the Emergency Watershed Protection Program, the Iowa Tribal Soil Climate Analysis Network and the FSA Emergency Conservation Program. The tour will also highlight efforts supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and private landowner stewardship practices.

When: Wednesday, September 4

Where: 6:30-7:45 a.m. – Breakfast and Opening Remarks, Hiawatha

Country Cabins

2534 Kestrel Road

Hiawatha, KS 66434

(Directions to next location: From Country Cabins, head north on Kestrel Road. Take a right on 260th Road heading east. Take a left onto Highway 159 northbound. Turn right onto 290th Street. The site is between Night Hawk Road and Plum Tree Road.)

8-8:45 a.m. – Tour Noharts Creek Emergency Watershed Protection Program, Hiawatha

1841 290th Street

Hiawatha, KS 66434

(Directions to next location: Head east and take a left onto Prairie Road northbound. Take a right onto 330th Street heading east. The site is next to the Grandview Oil Co. gas station. Park in the station parking area and walk to site.)

9-10 a.m. – Tour NRCS and the Iowa Tribal Soil Climate Analysis Network, White Cloud

2334 330th Street

White Cloud, KS 66094

(Directions to next location: Head east on 330th Street. Take a right onto Tumbleweed Road southbound. This will keep you on paved roads. Take a left onto 315th Street heading east to White Cloud. Take a right onto K-7 Highway southbound. Go past Denmark Road on K-7 Highway. Tour begins at the red shed and grain silos on the right side of the road.)

10:15-11:15 a.m. – Tour HBJ Farms, Inc., White Cloud

2100-2298 Denmark Road

White Cloud, KS 66094

(Directions to next location: Take K-7 Highway southbound. Turn right onto 318th Road. Location is marked by signs and is on the left side of road.)

11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. – Kansas Commodities Conservation Discussion and Lunch, Atchison

Cedar Ridge Catering & Banquet Hall

17028 318th Road

Atchison, KS 66002

(Directions to next location: Take K-7 Highway southbound toward Atchison. Take the curve into Atchison which will point you east, take a right onto 2nd Street. Take a left onto Atchison Street, then another left onto River Road, heading north. Drive over the Levee and the Wildlife viewing will be on your right.)

1:45-2:30 p.m. – Tour Benedictine Bottoms, Atchison

Benedictine Bottoms Wildlife Area

(refer to directions)

Atchison, KS

(Directions to next location: Take River road toward Atchison. Take Highway 59 eastbound, then turn right onto MO-Highway 273 southbound. This will take you to I-29 South to Kansas City. Take exit 3B onto I-635, then exit 10 onto US-69 south. Take a left onto Kindleberger Road, then a right onto Fairfax Trafficway. Take this to the cross-section Public Levee and turn left into the Kaw Point Industrial Park. Drive along the building and through the parking lot to an entrance marked by a Kaw Point sign.)

3:45-5 p.m. – Tour Kaw Point, Kansas City

Kaw Point

1403 Fairfax Trafficway

Kansas City, KS 66115