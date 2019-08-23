Railroad Avenue resurfacing project to begin Aug. 27

Venture Corporation plans to begin resurfacing Railroad Avenue between Main Street and South Washington Avenue on Tuesday, August 27. The road will be closed to through traffic during the day by using cones and barricades at each end of the project, with traffic to the local businesses along the route being allowed access if necessary.

The work will begin with milling the existing asphalt from the underlying concrete pavement and then excavating a shallow trench on each side of the concrete. Hot mix asphalt will be placed in the trench to widen the roadway by two feet on each side. After the widening work is completed the entire road will receive a three-inch hot mix asphalt overlay.

Venture anticipates being able to complete the project within 4-5 working days if the weather doesn’t interfere, hoping to be done by Labor Day weekend.

Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route during construction.