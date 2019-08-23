Police: 2 men wounded in separate shootings in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a pair of early morning shooting incidents and looking for suspects .

Just before 2a.m. police were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 3136 SE Irvingham in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

While officers were in route, dispatch received information of a possible victim at the address. Officers located a man who was suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital. Police brought several witnesses to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed. No arrests have been made.

Just after 4a.m., police were dispatched to 935 SW Watson in Topeka on a report of a shooting, according to Munoz. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim refused to cooperate with detectives.