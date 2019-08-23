Police: 14-year-old pointed handgun at girls near Kansas school

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a incident involving a gun.

Just after 4p.m.Thursday, police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at Woodman Elementary in the 2500 block of South Hiram in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. An employee reported that teens were on scene and that they possibly had guns.

The investigation revealed there was a verbal disturbance between a group of five boys and a group of six girls known to each other, who were walking from Truesdell Middle School to Woodman Elementary School.

During the disturbance, a 14-year-old boy pointed a handgun at the girls, according to Davidson.

No shots were fired and no one was injured. The 14-year-old was arrested on scene and recovered the gun. Woodman Elementary was briefly placed on lockdown.

USD 259 spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the incident happened in a neighborhood south of Woodman Elementary school and not on the school’s property.

The boy is being held in juvenile detention on requested charges that include six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and unlawful use of a weapon.