Marjorie L. (Debes) Ludwig, 83, died August 22, 2019, at her home in Hoisington. She was born July 19, 1936, the daughter of Joseph N. and Mary E. (Linsner) Debes. Marjorie graduated from Hoisington High School in 1954.

A longtime Hoisington resident, she was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Marjorie was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and Altar Society.

On August 2, 1954, she married Robert G. Ludwig at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hoisington.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert G. Ludwig and their children; Susan Davis and husband Keith of New Cambria, Loretta Riedl and husband Bert of Great Bend, Mary Kaiser and husband Kent of Bushton, Robin Nicholson and husband Brian of Windsor, Colorado, and Dennis Ludwig of Olmitz and special friend Christine Allen; daughters-in-law, Veronica Ludwig of Olmitz and Jeri Ludwig Henderson and husband Bob of Cleveland, Oklahoma; siblings, Pat Radke of Hoisington, Bernice Capps and husband Ron of Newton, Mary Ann Thornburg and husband Alan of Rapid City, South Dakota, Virginia Foos of Greeley, Colorado, LeRoy Debes and wife Connie of Spokane, Washington, and Joe Debes and wife Renita of Loveland, Colorado; 19 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, George C. Ludwig and Robert J. “Bobby” Ludwig, and an infant son, Patrick Ludwig; sister, Joan Vink and husband Larry; brothers-in-law, Bill Radke and Harold Foos; and a grandson, Kevin Anthony Kaiser.

Friends may call 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Vigil with Rosary will begin at 7 p.m., all at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Louis Hoang. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery, Hoisington.

Memorials may be made to St. John Cemetery Fund or Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.