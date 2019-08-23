Kansas mother arrested after small child found with access to drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on felony charges after a drug investigation.

The Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department followed up on information regarding a non-school aged juvenile boy who was being exposed to unsafe living conditions that include a drug environment, according Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

The DEU served a search warrant on the mother’s residence located in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln in Topeka. They located narcotics and paraphernalia that would be in reach of the child. Members of DEU located the child and placed him into Police Protective Custody.

Police arrested the boy’s mother 26-year-old Montanna L. Luker of Topeka and booked her into the Shawnee County Jail on felony narcotic charges.