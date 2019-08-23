Kan. man jailed after domestic dispute, striking man with pickup

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a domestic violence dispute.

Just after 3p.m. Thursday, police responded to a residence in a trailer park at 1200 W. Crawford in Salina after a report of domestic violence., according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

A 22-year-old Salina woman was in the back of a 2011 Toyota pickup and and in an argument with Zachary Gonzales, 34, of Salina.

As she attempted to unload some items belonging to her, Gonzales drove the pickup off at a high rate of speed on the trailer park’s street, which is nearly a quarter-mile loop, according to Forrester.

A man who lives in the trailer park heard the woman screaming for Gonzales to stop and stepped out into the street to try to stop the vehicle.

The pickup struck the 41-year-old Salina man. A dent in the front of the pickup was consistent with the man’s story, according to Forrester.

Gonzales stopped and the woman was able to get out of the truck when her mother came to help, Forrester said.

Police arrested Gonzales on requested charges of Kidnapping, Aggravated battery, Domestic aggravated assault. The 41-year-old man refused medical treatment, according to Forrester.