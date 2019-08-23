Information on drug trafficking results in two arrests in Great Bend

Last week, Barton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives developed information of drug trafficking at a residence at 1445 Park St. in the City of Great Bend.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant and executed that warrant on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10:50 a.m. Sheriff’s officers discovered drugs and paraphernalia once inside.

Arrested at the scene was Eligus R. Ricketts, age 34 of Salina. Ricketts was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. He was booked on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement officer. Ricketts was found hiding in a closet at the time of

his arrest. Ricketts also had an outstanding warrant from Saline County.

The Saline County warrant was a no bond warrant, the charges in Barton County carry a $100,000 bond.

Deputies also came in contact with Howard L. Johnson, age 23 of Great Bend. Johnson was taken into custody on three outstanding warrants for parole violation. The bond on Johnson’s warrants range from $1500-$5000.

The investigation is continuing. Sheriff’s Deputies will execute further search warrants and make further arrests as necessary.