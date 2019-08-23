Hoisington lawyer establishes FHSU scholarship

In the 1960s, students attending Fort Hays State University paid $125 per semester. In those days, students could often pay for their own education with part-time employment at minimum wage.

FHSU alumni like Don Reif Jr., Hoisington, understand that those days are long gone.

“I know that Fort Hays State continues to offer the lowest tuition out of the six major universities in Kansas,” said Reif.

“However, even with FHSU’s affordable tuition, college is expensive these days. It’s unfortunate to see students finish their degree programs with a mountain of debt. I hope to alleviate that debt for as many students as possible over the course of their education at Fort Hays State.”

Reif, a 1982 FHSU graduate, has established a scholarship for students studying political science with an emphasis in pre-law. Reif, a lawyer himself, has given more than $51,000 to the FHSU Foundation to create the Don E. Reif Scholarship, and plans to add to the fund over time.

Reif will have two scholarship recipients for the 2020 to 2021 academic year. As long as the students continue to meet requirements for eligibility, their scholarship may be renewable for an additional three years.

Gifts to Fort Hays State University are 100-percent tax deductible. To learn more about the FHSU Foundation, and how you can support Fort Hays State, visit https://foundation.fhsu.edu/ or contact the Foundation office at 785-628-5620 or by email at foundation@fhsu.edu.