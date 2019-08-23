Friday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Chicago Cubs continue to lead the NL Central by a half-game over the St. Louis Cardinals following victories by both teams. Kyle Hendricks worked seven strong innings and Anthony Rizzo singled home the only run in the Cubs’ 1-0 verdict over San Francisco. Marcell Ozuna and Paul DeJong slammed two-run homers before Dexter Fowler came through with the go-ahead, two-run blast that pushed the Cardinals past Colorado, 6-5.

BOSTON (AP) — Brock Holt hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 to complete the weather-suspended game that began Aug. 7. The original contest was halted after a 1 hour, 49 minute-rain delay early on Aug. 8 with the score tied 4-4 and nobody out in the top of the 10th inning. It took only 12 minutes Thursday for the Red Sox to win the game that started 15 days ago.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new faces that are on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster aren’t exactly new. Those would be offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who has been with the franchise most of his career, and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas, who is coming off a knee injury. But their past experience in Kansas City means both could be on the field for a preseason game Saturday night.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored his second goal of the season in the 88th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0. Hurtado ran past his defender to get to Johnny Russell’s through ball, took one touch to elude keeper Vito Mannone and tapped it into the empty net.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan is confident Jimmy Garoppolo has the physical tools to succeed as an NFL quarterback for the 49ers based on what he’s shown over 10 starts in five seasons with San Francisco and New England. Garoppolo has gotten off to a rough start this year as he returns from the knee injury that ended his 2018 season early. He’ll be looking for improvement when he leads the 49ers against the Chiefs at Kansas City on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was criticized over the summer from the likes of Baker Mayfield and Terry Bradshaw. He didn’t seem to mind. Ehlinger and the Longhorns are expected to challenge for the Big 12 title again in 2019 after reaching the league championship game last season. Texas opens play at home Aug. 31 against Louisiana Tech.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) _ The Atlanta Braves earned a 3-2 comeback win over Miami to retain their six-game lead over Washington atop the NL East. Freddie Freeman belted a game-tying, solo homer in the eighth, one inning after Ronald Acuña Jr. won it with a walk-off, RBI single. The Nationals stormed past Pittsburgh, 7-1 as Max Scherzer worked four innings in his first appearance since missing four weeks with a back injury.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Gerrit Cole tossed two-hit ball while striking out 12 over seven shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros’ 6-3 win against the Detroit Tigers. Cole is 11-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his past 15 starts and has 238 strikeouts this season, one shy of teammate and league leader Justin Verlander. Alex Bregman belted a two-run homer and Michael Brantley went 3-for-4 with a two-run single to stretch his hitting streak to 15 games.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Tanner Roark pitched into the seventh and the Oakland Athletics reached Masahira Tanaka for five runs over six innings of a 5-3 victory over the New York Yankees. Roark struck out seven and allowed two runs over 6 1/3 frames to help Oakland complete a three-game sweep. Gleyber Torres homered twice for the Yanks, who have dropped four in a row to watch their lead in the AL East shrink to eight games over Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK (AP) _ The Mets completed a three-game sweep as Noah Syndergaard fired two-hit ball over six innings of a 2-0 shutout of the Indians, a game that was called because of rain in the bottom of the eighth. Syndergaard struck out five and retired his first 16 hitters before Tyler Naquin blooped a single to center. Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run double in the fourth as New York allowed Minnesota to take a 3 ½-game lead in the AL Central.

Thursday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 2 Cleveland 0 (8 Innings)

Final L-A Dodgers 3 Toronto 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Kansas City 4 (10 Innings)

Final Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 2

Final Chi White Sox 6 Texas 1

Final Houston 6 Detroit 3

Final Oakland 5 N-Y Yankees 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 1 San Francisco 0

Final Atlanta 3 Miami 2

Final Washington 7 Pittsburgh 1

Final St. Louis 6 Colorado 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final N-Y Giants 25 Cincinnati 23

Final New England 10 Carolina 3

Final Baltimore 26 Philadelphia 15

Final Washington 19 Atlanta 7

Final Oakland 22 Green Bay 21

Final Miami 22 Jacksonville 7