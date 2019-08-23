Cop Shop (8/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/22)
Structure Fire
At 10:56 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 631 SW 20 Avenue.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 3:14 p.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 1127 NW 30 Road in Albert.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/22)
Theft
At 8:50 a.m. a package stolen from the residence at 1315 Morton Street was reported.
EMS Assistance
At 9:27 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1911 Monroe Street.
At 10:04 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1317 Warner Road.
Non-Injury Accident
At 10:06 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Harrison Street.
Criminal Damage
At 10:18 a.m. someone damaging the garage door at 2545 10th Street was reported.
Injury Accident
At 10:32 a.m. KHP worked an accident at 19th Street & Heizer Street.
Theft
At 1:37 p.m. Waters True Value, 1649 K-96 Highway, reported Matthew Cooley renting a fan and not returning it. NTA was signed.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 3920 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 1:54 p.m. an officer arrested Scottie Ketch at 1806 12th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 5 p.m. an accident was reported in the 3500 block of 10th Street.
At 8:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 308 Buckeye Street.