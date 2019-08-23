Cop Shop (8/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/22)

Structure Fire

At 10:56 a.m. a structure fire was reported at 631 SW 20 Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:14 p.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 1127 NW 30 Road in Albert.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/22)

Theft

At 8:50 a.m. a package stolen from the residence at 1315 Morton Street was reported.

EMS Assistance

At 9:27 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1911 Monroe Street.

At 10:04 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1317 Warner Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:06 a.m. an accident was reported at Broadway & Harrison Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:18 a.m. someone damaging the garage door at 2545 10th Street was reported.

Injury Accident

At 10:32 a.m. KHP worked an accident at 19th Street & Heizer Street.

Theft

At 1:37 p.m. Waters True Value, 1649 K-96 Highway, reported Matthew Cooley renting a fan and not returning it. NTA was signed.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 3920 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:54 p.m. an officer arrested Scottie Ketch at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5 p.m. an accident was reported in the 3500 block of 10th Street.

At 8:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 308 Buckeye Street.