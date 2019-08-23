Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/22)

BOOKED: Eligus Ricketts on Salina Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Howard Johnson on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,700 cash only. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,500 cash only. BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Scottie Ketch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for violation of stalking order, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Shannon Ybarra on BCDC case per order of Judge Johnson.

RELEASED: Thomas Drake on BCDC warrant for obstructing apprehension after being released after time served.

RELEASED: Savanna Bradshaw to Reno County for Reno County charges.

RELEASED: Christopher Rust of Great Bend after serving time.

RELEASED: Jordan Levingston on BCDC case per Judge Burgess $25,000 OR bond.

RELEASED: Dudley Littrel on case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Adolfo Garza to Rush County.

RELEASED: Scottie Ketch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for violation of stalking order, posted $2,500 bond.

RELEASED: Shawna Contrerez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted a bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Cecil Burt Graves of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, released on OR.