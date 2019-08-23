Ballots have arrived

From USD 428…

The future of the proposed Facilities Improvement Bond for USD 428 is now in the hands of voters as ballots arrived to voters beginning on August 21.

Roughly, 10,300 registered voters who reside within the USD 428 boundary will receive the mail-in ballot in their mailbox this week. Ballots must be returned to the Barton County Courthouse by 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 5 using the postage-paid return envelope, or can the completed ballot can be returned in-person to the Barton County Clerk’s Office.

“As we enter the final stage of this process, we’re proud of the plan,” said Khris Thexton, USD 428 Superintendent. “After months of consultation with our community steering committee, the Board of Education and our faculty and staff, we know there is no such thing as a ‘perfect plan’ but we do feel that this is a ‘best plan’ for the future of our kids and community.”

“We’ve done our best to invite the community to see the proposed changes first-hand through a variety of in-person and virtual opportunities to tour our buildings, attend presentations, and ask

questions,” said Thexton. “With the ballots in-hand, there’s still an opportunity for voters to review the proposed elements and calculate their personal tax impact with the convenient calculator tool on our website. Through the bond election, voters will decide if they are ready to make this investment in our local schools and infrastructure.”

The 2019 Facilities Improvement Bond is comprised of three key elements:

1. Safety & Security – Necessary renovations in all five elementary buildings, Washington Education Center, Great Bend Middle School, and Great Bend High School will ensure our students have a safe environment to learn, grow and thrive. This includes multi-use storm shelters, secure entrances and addressing drop-off/pick-up hazards at three elementary buildings and the Great Bend Middle School.

2. Early Childhood Education – Free pre-k in neighborhood elementary schools is a critical step to establish a foundation for learning and development. By promoting sixth-grade to Great Bend

Middle School, capacity at all elementary buildings is created for early childhood education.

3. Renovations, Enhancements, and Life Cycle Improvements – All school buildings, along with the Maintenance and Transportation Building, will receive necessary renovations to meet education,

technology, and infrastructure demands. (No renovations at the District Education Center or Central Kitchen are included.)

Questions about the election can be directed to the Barton County Clerk’s Office at 620-793-1835. Additional information about the Bond Proposal, including project details, virtual tours and a tax impact calculator can be found at www.GreatBendSchools.net/bond. Questions can also be directed to the USD 428 District Education Center at 620-793-1500.