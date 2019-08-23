11-year-old Kansas boy struck by semi after fall from bicycle

FINNEY COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Friday in Finney County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Robert J. Baldridge, 55, Holcomb, was northbound on Business 83 just north of U.S. 83.

Emilio Corrales, 11, Garden City, was southbound on a bicycle on the walkway portion of the bridge off the east edge of the roadway. Witnesses observed the bicycle drive off the bike path, causing it and the boy to fall out into the northbound lane of Business 83 right in front of the semi.

The passenger side of the semi struck both the bike and the boy. The semi came to an abrupt stop to render aid the boy.

EMS transported Corrales to Wesley Medical Center. Baldridge was not injured and had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.