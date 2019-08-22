Successful USDA inspection at Great Bend zoo

By COLE REIF

The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo received another surprise inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture Monday morning, and the zoo had no compliance issues.

Head Zoo Keeper Ashley Burdick says the inspector goes through a number of guidelines set by the USDA. Some of the guidelines include making sure enclosures do not have rust, no excessive plants growing on the cages, and animal enrichment. The USDA also looks at the veterinarian schedule.

“The veterinarians have to lay out a plan every year on how often they will come and which vaccines they will give,” said Burdick. “The USDA makes sure we are abiding by that schedule.”

Burdick says the only recommendation the USDA provided Monday was to fix a portion of rust in one exhibit, something Burdick says will be taken care of immediately.

“We have the guidelines in a book and we make sure that every single day we do the best we can,” Burdick said.

The USDA can give out fines if there is a reoccurring problem.

“The work we give these animals, that’s their whole life,” Burdick said. “They depend on us, so we want to make sure we’re doing everything the best we can.”