SPONSORED – Eagle Communications Hiring Part Time Board Operators

Eagle Communications in Great Bend is currently hiring a part-time board operator. This position works in-studio to facilitate live sports broadcasts. Work schedule is typically 8-10 hours per week, nights and weekends and mirrors high school and college basketball schedules. Other availability may be required on a limited basis with advance notice.

This position is open to all applicants at least 16 years of age. Skills required include punctuality, computer and internet skills, and willingness to learn how to use technical broadcast equipment.

Compensation is commensurate with experience.

Applicants will be accepted until the position is filled. The selected candidate will be required to pass a criminal background and motor vehicle check. Eagle Communications is an employee-owned company and an EEO employer.

APPLY ONLINE HERE