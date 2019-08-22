Sheriff: Southwest Kansas man jailed for shooting death

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting death and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Finney County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suicidal subject at 985 Starlight Drive. in Finney County, according to a media release.

Deputies responded and met with the property owner and the occupant of the residence and further determined that there was a deceased individual inside the residence.

Upon further investigation it was determined the victim, Gerardo Ramirez, age 25, had died of gunshot wounds. Ramirez was believed to reside in Garden City.

Further investigation with multiple individuals subsequently led to the arrest of Sergio Ramon Arroyo, age 26, of rural Finney County. Arroyo is being held in the Finney Co. Jail on requested charges of 1st degree murder, possession of a stimulant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hallucinogens, and a parole violation.