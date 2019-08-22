Sheriff: Someone impersonating an officer in northwest Kansas

CHEYENNE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of someone allegedly impersonating an officer.

According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Department, an unmarked black Dodge pickup with emergency lights is attempting to pull over vehicles in Cheyenne County claiming to be a deputy for the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff told residents “If an unmarked black Dodge pickup attempts to pull you over do not stop and call 911. The last known direction of travel was East on U.S. 36 just East of Wheeler. All of the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s vehicles are either gray Ford pickups or white Ford Explorers. All of our vehicles are marked with “Cheyenne County Sheriff”