Rube’s, Inc., Tech earns Mechanical Master certification

Brian Pedigo, owner of Rube’s, Inc., is pleased to announce that technician, Braden Bahan, has earned his Mechanical Master license. Bahan, originally from Ellsworth, has been employed with Rube’s since shortly after graduating from Salina Area Technical College in 2014. He later obtained his Mechanical Journeyman license and obtained his Mechanical Master license this summer. Bahan enjoys the challenges of troubleshooting and repairing failures that effect the operation of HVAC and commercial refrigeration equipment.

Pedigo is pleased to have a second technician on staff with a Master certification. He commends Bahan for his diligence in preparing for the difficult examination in his free time. Few attempt this examination because of the rigorous study and preparation required.

Rube’s, Inc., specializing in heating, air conditioning and commercial refrigeration sales and service, has been a fixture in Great Bend since 1933. Rube’s is an authorized Trane dealer, receiving distinguished dealer status for more than two decades.