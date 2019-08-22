Police: Kan. woman, wanted felon jailed after crash in stolen car

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two stolen car suspects after they ran from a traffic stop and crashed.

Just before 11:30p.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima near the intersection of Harry and Bluff View in Wichita for a traffic violation, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The driver of the vehicle later identified as 23-year-old Ana Gonzalez refused to stop and sped away from officers.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Harry and Lulu. They found Gonzalez and a passenger 28-year-old Donald Martin in the 1500 Block of South Patty. They were taken into custody without further incident, according to Davidson.

Investigators determined the car had been stolen early Wednesday.

Gonzalez is being held on requested charges of felony evade and elude police, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, additional traffic charges and outstanding warrants. Martin is being held on requested charges that included auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, obstruct, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Kansas Department of Corrections Warrant. He has 8 previous convictions for theft, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and aggravated escape from custody, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.