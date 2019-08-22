Police investigate alleged social media threat by Kan. high school students

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement and school district authorities are investigating an alleged social media threat in Manhattan.

On Wednesday, a citizen alerted the Riley County Police Department that a video had been posted to the social media messaging phone app Snapchat which depicted a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl holding what appeared to be a gun and making threatening statements, according to Captain Josh Kyle.

Preliminary investigation indicates the video was directed at a different 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

All the parties mentioned are students at Manhattan High School West Campus.

USD 383 has assisted RCPD during this investigation and all involved parties including parents have been contacted, according to Kyle. The video did not include any threats to the safety of Manhattan High School.

No arrests have been made. The RCPD has not heightened its presence at the school in response to this incident.