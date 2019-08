KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and are asking the public for help to locate witnesses.

According to a social media report from Kansas City Police, On May 25, three people were shot at a party at Local Legends Gaming, 3933 Main Street.

The place was packed with young adults and juveniles, but witnesses haven’t come forward.

Detectives have a person of interest but need witnesses to prosecute. If you were there, do right & call Assault Squad: 234-5227