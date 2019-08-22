New HVAC installation coming along at Crest Theatre

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

In April, the Great Bend City Council approved a bid from Glassman Corporation to handle the task of removing the old heating and air conditioning system at the Crest Theatre and installing a new unit. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says the project is moving forward well.

Glassman is dismantling the old equipment and is trying to work around the Theatre’s upcoming schedule as much as possible.

“The Crest has a performance scheduled for mid to late September, so we’re working around that,” said Francis. “Right now, they are practicing offsite. As it gets closer to the date, we’ll hopefully have the stage accessible to them.”

Glassman’s bid for the project came in at $572,700. The City of Great Bend budgeted $350,000 over the past two years and received a $90,000 grant through the Kansas Historic Preservation Office to help pay for the HVAC. The remaining balance will be taken care of by the Crest Theatre Board.

The old HVAC system was the original system from when the building was built in 1950.