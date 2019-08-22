Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet in Barton County

The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet on August 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse. The agenda will include a review of Emergency Support Function #10 – Oil and Hazardous Materials, public messaging during an emergency, and reports from members.

The main function of the Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) is to establish and maintain a Hazardous Materials Plan, conduct exercises of the plan and serve as the contact for the Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Program, often referred to as SARA Title III. The Barton County LEPC is comprised of representatives from the following groups: elected official; first responders; hospital; community service/civic group; law enforcement; health/medicine/ transportation; fire fighting; environment; communications media; and facilities/industries regulated by SARA Title III.

Individuals may contact Amy Miller, Emergency Management Director, at 620-793-1919 or by email at emermgnt@bartoncounty.org for more information concerning the meeting.