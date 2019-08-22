KanEquip Management team meets Great Bend

BUSINESS NEWS

Family owned KanEquip, formerly Straub’s International, opened their doors to the The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic and public for a Ribbon Cutting and Ice Cream Social recently. This meet and greet allowed the Chamber to officially welcome KanEquip to Great Bend and hear about their commitment to the area.

Brothers Bryndon and Grant Meinhardt were on hand and spoke to the mission and presence of KanEquip, built by their father 52 years ago and now 14 locations strong. Headquarted in Wamego, KS, KanEquip can be found across Kansas and Nebraska where they strive to be community partners. One example of this is the current partnership with Barton Community College to facilitate and aid the agriculture programs.

“It’s all about friends, family and small towns,” says Bryndon Meinhardt.

The Great Bend location employs 21 employees, with positions to fill; and is a Case IH dealer for farm and construction equipment. KanEquip is your source for new and used tractors, combines, swathers, round and square balers, skid steers, precision-farming equipment, and much more. KanEquip also has a full line of Parts and an exceptional Service department to keep you up and running.

To learn more, contact Great Bend Store Manager, Scott Dewerff at (620) 792-5256. Find KanEquip at 214 SW 40th Ave or online, www.kanequip.com.