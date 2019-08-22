Kansas man jailed for attempted murder for alleged violent attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 9a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an area hospital in reference to a report of an assault, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 34-year-old woman reported her boyfriend strangled and battered her.

Police located a suspect identified as 42-year-old Ryan Risley at a home in the 1800 Block of West 53rd Street north in Wichita.

Police arrested him without incident on requested charges of attempted first-degree murder domestic violence, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat, according to Davidson.