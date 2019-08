BARTON COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Great Bend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Tundra driven by James W. Juergensen, 71, Great Bend, was making a right turn onto 19th Street at Heizer Street when the pickup struck Sreehitha Kadiyala, 23, Great Bend, walking northbound crossing 19th street.

EMS transported Kadiyala to the hospital in Great Bend. Juergensen was not injured.