Friday Weather

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.