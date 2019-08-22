Cop Shop (8/21)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/21)

Fire

At 12:28 p.m. a fire was reported in Galatia.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 6:07 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 180 S. US 281 Highway B.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/21)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:25 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Partington at 18th Street & 281 Bypass.

Chase All Units

At 1:39 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Partington for obstruction after fleeing on foot to avoid arrest.

Sick Person

At 6:25 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2314 31st Street 3A.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:52 a.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Washington Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:15 a.m. an officer arrested Damarius Meeks at 1806 12th Street on Pawnee County warrant.

At 11:43 a.m. an officer arrested Richard Musil at 1806 12th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:32 p.m. a report of a male and female subject around a vacant residence in the area of 1210 9th Street was made. Residence was secure.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 1:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 908 9th Street.

At 1:25 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1416 9th Street.

Theft

At 4:26 p.m. theft of medications was reported at 2429 Coronado Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 5:19 p.m. reports of subjects in a vacant residence were made at 1210 9th Street. Subjects were advised to leave the property.

Criminal Damage

At 8:17 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 4800 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 9:07 p.m. Shawna Contrerez was arrested at W. US 56 Highway & SW 70 Road.

At 9:59 p.m. Chris Caton was arrested at McKinley Street & 2nd Street.