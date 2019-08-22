Barton GED orientation classes begin Sept. 23.

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin its nine-week GED Preparation Class. Orientation classes are the first step to obtaining the Kansas State High School Diploma through the GED Prep Program. Students must attend all orientation classes Sept. 23-26, and the first day of actual classes is Sept. 30. Failure to attend all sessions will result in the removal of the student from the program. The center is located at 1025 Main St. in Great Bend.

Students will complete required testing, hear from partner agencies about their services, learn how to navigate their GED.com account and learn about WorkReady! Students will also meet one-on-one with their instructor to discuss goals, expectations, attendance requirements and workload.

Those interested in taking the GED exam without any preparation instruction can do so right away but are urged to receive advising before moving forward.

Minors must bring a parent or legal guardian to enroll and must also bring their disclaimer or exemption documentation from their high school or online program.

For more information, contact Adult Education Enrollment and Career Advisor Susanne Yarmer at yarmers@bartonccc.edu or (620) 786-7560.